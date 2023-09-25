Wait in vain, villagers start road repair work on their own

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR, SEPTEMBER 24

After the failure of the Public Works Department (PWD) to repair Dibbar- Manei’s 400-m bumpy link road stretch in Shahpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district, the residents, especially women, have come forward to repair this stretch on their own.

Resentment is brewing among the local residents, who have been waiting for the construction of three-km pucca link road from Dibbar to Manei for the past over three decades. Local villagers said that the technical survey of this link road was being undertaken since 1992 by the successive state governments but no work had been done to construct this link road so far.

Subhash Singh, president of kisan sabha, said that during the previous BJP regime the construction of one-km stretch from Dibbar to Saphiya locality on the Dibbar-Manei link road had started but after the 600-m stretch was constructed, the work was left midway. The 400-m stretch has become a nightmare for the residents as it gets waterlogged during the monsoon rains.

“In medical emergencies patients from Dibbar village have to be taken on back or a bed on the roadside for shifting them to the nearby civil hospital at Shahpur,” he lamented.

Fed up with the prevailing road condition, the villagers have taken the initiative to repair this stretch so that it could be used at least for pedestrians or two-wheeler riders.

As per information, the villagers have even transferred their own land in the name of the PWD paving the way to construct it but the PWD is yet to start work to complete the left out 400-m road stretch.

In this connection, Vikas Chopra, junior engineer, PWD, said that the case for procuring forest clearance was being prepared for the construction of 200-m stretch for the Manei-Dibbar link road and soon the 400 meters stretch from Dibbar to Sephiya would be repaired.

Nisha Kumari, chairperson, Manei gram panchayat, said she had also raised this issue with local MLA Kewal Singh Pathania. Kewal Singh Pathania, MLA Shahpur said the construction of this link road was one of the top priorities.

