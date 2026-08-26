'Waited for 3 hours': MGNREGA worker dies after alleged delay in cardiac treatment, raises questions over HIMCARE, Ayushman access

The death of a poor MGNREGA worker from Daroh in Kangra district after he allegedly failed to receive immediate treatment following a heart attack has raised serious questions about the availability of cashless healthcare and emergency medical services for economically weaker sections in Himachal Pradesh.

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Romesh Kumar, a resident of Daroh, reportedly suffered a heart attack on Tuesday and was rushed by his family to a private hospital in Palampur. According to information available, his family did not have sufficient money to meet the high cost of emergency cardiac treatment.

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The family allegedly produced his HIMCARE and Ayushman Bharat cards, hoping to avail cashless treatment under government-sponsored health insurance schemes. However, they were reportedly informed that the cards could not be processed for the required treatment.

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The hospital allegedly asked the family to deposit an advance of Rs 1.50 lakh for angioplasty. Unable to arrange such a large amount immediately, the family was left helpless while the condition of Romesh Kumar reportedly continued to deteriorate.

Questions have also been raised over the availability of emergency assistance at Vivekananda Hospital in Palampur, which is functioning on government land and is reportedly managed by a trust. According to the family, they could not get the required assistance there during the medical emergency.

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After waiting for nearly three hours, Romesh Kumar was reportedly referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, for specialised cardiac treatment and angioplasty. However, he died before reaching the medical college.

The incident has triggered concern over the functioning of cashless healthcare schemes and whether poor patients are able to access life-saving treatment during medical emergencies.

HIMCARE and Ayushman Bharat schemes were introduced to provide eligible families access to cashless medical treatment at empanelled hospitals. The death of Romesh Kumar has, however, raised questions about the mechanism available when beneficiaries are unable to use their cards during an emergency.

For a daily-wage worker or MGNREGA labourer, arranging Rs 1.50 lakh within a few hours of a medical emergency is virtually impossible. The primary objective of government health insurance schemes is to ensure that financial constraints do not prevent poor families from obtaining life-saving medical treatment.

The case has also underlined the need for a clear emergency treatment protocol to ensure that critically ill patients are not denied or delayed life-saving medical intervention because their families are unable to immediately arrange large sums of money.

Romesh's death should serve as a wake-up call to ensure that the healthcare safety net promised to poor families is available when it is needed the most.