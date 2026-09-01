Walk-in interview for Nauni varsity’s MBA General seats on September 3

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has announced walk-in interviews for admission to self-financing seats in the Master of Business Administration General programme. The interview will be held on September 3 from 10 am onwards at the Department of Agribusiness Management, College of Horticulture. Classes for the programme will commence on September 10.

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Candidates holding a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a university/institution recognised by the government or a competent statutory authority are eligible to apply. Candidates must have a minimum of 50 per cent marks (or an equivalent CGPA) in graduation, with a 5 per cent relaxation for candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwD categories.

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Interested candidates are required to bring the duly filled-in application form along with self-attested copies of the required documents and a demand draft of Rs 2,200 towards the application fee. The draft should be drawn in favour of The Comptroller, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture & Forestry, payable at Nauni.

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For further details and the application form, candidates may visit the official university website, www.uhf.ac.in.