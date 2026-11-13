Walkathon spreads anti-chitta message in Shahpur

An anti-chitta awareness walkathon was organised from Harchakian to Gubbar in the Shahpur Assembly constituency on Wednesday to mobilise public support for the state government’s campaign to make Himachal Pradesh drug-free. Deputy Chief Whip and Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania flagged off the walkathon and joined students and local residents in the march to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

The walkathon was organised by the Appropriate Technology Centre, Shahpur, with the objective of involving young people and the wider community in the fight against chitta (heroin) and other drugs. Students from Government College, Lanj; PM Shri Government Model Senior Secondary School, Harchakian; Government Senior Secondary School, Manei; Government High School, Lapiana; SRM Public School, Harchakian; DAV School, Manei; and ITI Harchakian participated in the event. Anganwadi workers and local residents also joined the campaign.

Carrying placards with messages on drug de-addiction and environmental protection, the participants raised slogans against chitta and appealed to people to work collectively towards building a drug-free society.

Addressing the participants, Pathania administered an oath to the students, urging them to stay away from drugs and adopt positive activities in life. He said the fight against drug abuse should not remain confined to awareness programmes but must become a collective social commitment.

Advertisement

He said chitta had emerged as a serious challenge, threatening the future of young people and adversely affecting families and society. Drug addiction not only destroys an individual’s life but also pushes entire families into mental, social and financial distress.

Pathania said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, was committed to making Himachal Pradesh chitta-free. Strict action was being taken against those involved in the illegal drug trade, including arrests, imprisonment and confiscation of properties acquired through illicit activities. He said stringent measures, including dismissal from government service, had also been taken against employees found involved in drug trafficking.

He emphasised that police and legal action alone could not eliminate the menace and that sustained public participation was equally important. He urged students to remain vigilant, keep their friends and families away from drugs and help those struggling with addiction by guiding them towards appropriate support rather than isolating them.

Advertisement

He also called upon educational institutions, teachers, parents and social organisations to continue organising awareness activities and channelise young people’s energy into sports, education, cultural activities and community service. The walkathon also highlighted the importance of environmental protection, cleanliness and conservation of natural resources. Pathania said a healthy society required not only a drug-free environment but also clean and safe natural surroundings.