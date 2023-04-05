Walls in Mandi defaced with gutka

The walls at the Indira Market in Mandi town have been badly defaced with gutka. The Municipal Corporation should impose a fine on those who spit gutka on the walls so that the town does not wear a dirty look. Despite a written warning by the MC at several places, the problem of spitting continues. Mahesh Kumar, Mandi

Rein in bike-borne miscreants

There is no check on the menace being created by youths riding motorbikes these days. The Police Department and the Transport Department need to look into the issue at the earliest. Youths not only cause sound pollution but also drive rashly on the roads, posing a threat to the safety of other commuters and pedestrians. Mukesh Sharma, Shimla

Traffic woes in Shimla

The problem of traffic jams between New Shimla and Khalini remains a major cause of inconvenience for the commuters. It takes almost half an hour to cover just one km of distance. The traffic police personnel need to take steps to ensure a smooth movement of the traffic.

Ankita, Shimla

