Wangchuk’s arrest sparks outrage, CPM seeks release

The Shimla district committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest against the arrest of Ladakh’s activists and educational reformist Sonam Wangchuk and demanded his immediate release.

Hundreds of people associated with the party gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office in Shimla and raised slogans against the Central government, expressing their anger for Wangchuk’s arrest. During the protest, CPM also demanded unconditional withdrawal of all cases imposed on the people, full protection of democratic and constitutional rights, acceptance of the legitimate demands of the movement without delay to include Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule and to immediately hold meaningful talks with the representatives of the movement.

District Secretary, CPM, Vijender Mehra said that Wangchuk has been a leading figure in the movement of demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. “His detention under the harsh National Security Act exposes both the authoritarian character of the BJP-led Central government and its contempt for the genuine aspirations of the people of Ladakh” he said.

“Instead of fulfilling the promises made to the people of Ladakh, the government has resorted to repressive measures to crush the democratic movement there. This is a serious attack on the fundamental rights and democratic freedoms of the people of Ladakh. Such actions will only deepen the sense of alienation among the people of Ladakh as well as Jammu and Kashmir” said Mehra.

“For the past six years, Ladakh’s people have been demanding full statehood with a fully empowered legislature and inclusion of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. This would grant them the constitutional protections and benefits that people in several Northeastern states enjoy. The BJP-led Central government, however, has consistently ignored these demands” he said.

Mehra further stated that instead of engaging in meaningful dialogue, the central government chose to forcibly arrest those who were on hunger strike, triggering widespread protests and unrest. “Having created conditions that led to violence in a traditionally peaceful region, the central government is now blaming the protesters” he added.