Want development, vote for Congress, says Mukesh Agnihotri

Our Correspondent

UNA, OCTOBER 16

Haroli MLA Mukesh Agnihotri has called upon the people of the Assembly segment to vote for the Congress if they care for development. Addressing a public meeting organised by the block SC cell at Ghaluwal village, he alleged that the BJP rule had been marred by inflation, vindictiveness, stalled development and overspending by political bosses.

The Congress leader said the price of a kilogram of wheat flour had risen to

Rs 30, LPG refill Rs 1,200, edible oil is selling for Rs 200 and dairy items have been taxed, but the BJP claims that the women are strongly behind their party. He said the people of the state had made up their mind and there would be a change of guards here in the next three weeks.

Agnihotri said the people of Haroli had elected him on four successive terms, of which in the 10 years during which the Congress was in power, he had facilitated in setting up three new degree colleges, upgraded 33 government schools to senior secondary level, opened three new ITIs, sanctioned an SDM office besides three new tehsils, a Central school and IIIT, set up a new industrial area in Pandoga and upgraded infrastructure in key areas like health, power, drinking water, irrigation and roads in the Haroli segment.

He further said during the past five years, there had been no development or scaling up of the existing public infrastructure in Haroli.

Referring to the bulk drug park in Polian village of the segment, Agnihotri said the foundation stone of the park was laid just 24 hours before the announcement of the Assembly elections.

Agnihotri said the Congress government would hike the MNREGA daily wages to

Rs 350, provide employment to Home Guard personnel throughout the year, provide free electricity up to 300 units to each household and absorb all 35,000 outsourced employees in government service. He said the middlemen, who were profiting through the ‘outsourced’ employees scheme, were patronised by the saffron party.

Agnihotri said he would file his nomination to the Assembly elections from the Haroli segment on October 25 and called upon the voters to assemble at the open ground in Kangar village, from where he would proceed to the SDM office for filing his papers.

#inflation #mukesh agnihotri #una