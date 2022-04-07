Want good schools, hospitals in Himachal, vote for AAP, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mandi, April 6

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today urged the people of Himachal to cast their votes so that they and their children could get good facilities such as schools, hospitals, water and electricity supply.

“Apne inko vote de ke dekh liya. Abki bar apne liye and apne bacchon ke liye vote kijye (You have voted for them and seen their performance. This time, vote for yourself and your children),” he said while addressing people during the road show here.

Mann said the propaganda of the BJP and the Congress that there was no scope for the thrid party in Himachal showed that they were scared of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweeping HImachal. One could ask people in Punjab how corruption had been curbed within 20 days of the formation of the AAP government, he claimed.

He accused the BJP and the Congress of indulging in nepotism and dynastic politics. He said that AAP gave the opportunity to ‘aam aadmi’ to get elected to the state Assembly and Parliament. “The candidate, who defeated Punjab’s former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, runs a mobile phone repair shop while the woman, who trounced Congress’ Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD’s Birkramjit Singh Majithia, is a simple social worker. This is contrary to the public perception that politics is a dirty game, meant only for goons and the moneyed class,” he added.

Mann said, “It is only in a party like AAP that the son of a teacher can become Chief Minister”.—TNS