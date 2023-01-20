Waqf Board official held for graft

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 19

Vigilance Bureau (VB) sleuths today apprehended a senior official of the Waqf Board for allegedly demanding Rs 1,25,000 as bribe from a man in lieu of renewal of his lease agreement of a house.

After arresting the Waqf Board official, the bureau registered a case against him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He has been identified as Sadiq Mohammad, posted as Estate Officer at the Waqf Board, Shimla.

A VB team of around 20 personnel, led by Sushil Kumar Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Shimla, conducted the raid and nabbed him red-handed inside the Deputy Commissioner’s office complex. The complainant in the case is a former Joint Director (Prosecution).

A senior VB official said, “The accused had already taken Rs 25,000 as bribe in lieu of renewal of the lease agreement of the house from the complainant and was demanding Rs 1 lakh more.”