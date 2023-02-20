War memorial at Palampur in state of neglect

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, January 19

A small war memorial, set up in the memory of three freedom fighters and a martyr at Tatehl village, 15 km from here, is crying for the attention of authorities.

The Virbhadra Singh government had built the memorial in 2015 after three freedom fighters of the area, Sukhdev Singh, Uttam Chand and Chain Singh, had sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence. The fourth bust at the memorial is of Subedar Shyam Singh, who was injured in the 1962 war with China and later succumbed to his injuries.

Due to the apathy of the authorities, the war memorial is in a state of neglect and mostly covered with spider webs. The marble and granite pieces erected on the platforms have developed cracks while the busts have gathered dust. The entire complex is covered with bushes.

Former panchayat pradhan Suresh Kumar said he had raised the issue of setting up a war memorial for the three freedom fighters and a martyr of the village on several occasions.

He said, “Former CM Virbhadra Singh and local MLA Yadvinder Gomma during a visit here had accepted the request of villagers and released funds through the Panchrukhi Block Development Officer (BDO) for the construction of the memorial.”

Kumar said that the memorial was properly maintained with the cooperation of the state authorities and villagers till 2017.

However, the Congress was voted out of power in December 2017 and the new government halted the repair and maintenance work. The memorial needed over Rs 5 lakh for renovation, he added.

Panchrukhi BDO Shikha Samita said such memorials or statutes were maintained by panchayats or municipal councils/corporations. She said the BDO office had no funds for the same. However, since the matter had come to her notice, she would look into it and ask the panchayat concerned to take care of the memorial.

Jaisinghpur MLA Yadvinder Gomma said he had inaugurated the memorial in 2015. However, he was defeated in the 2017 polls and the new BJP government neglected the memorial. Therefore, its condition had moved from bad to worse.

He said, “I am making efforts to procure funds from the state government and have already taken up the matter with the Chief Minister. The memorial will be renovated if funds are released.”

