War of words over Mandi candidate

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 29

BJP MLA from Sundernagar Rakesh Jamwal and former Chief Parliamentary Secretary and Congress leader Sohan Lal Thakur locked horns over Congress’ Mandi candidate Vikramaditya Singh.

Jamwal allegedly used some harsh words to criticise Vikramaditya at Dehar under Sundernagar Assembly constituency two days ago, which irked Sohan Lal Thakur.

Thakur also objected to the comments of BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut against Vikramaditya Singh and said that “personal derogatory remarks against Congress candidate by the BJP leaders are unacceptable.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Mandi