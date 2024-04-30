War of words over Mandi candidate

Mandi, April 29
BJP MLA from Sundernagar Rakesh Jamwal and former Chief Parliamentary Secretary and Congress leader Sohan Lal Thakur locked horns over Congress’ Mandi candidate Vikramaditya Singh.
Jamwal allegedly used some harsh words to criticise Vikramaditya at Dehar under Sundernagar Assembly constituency two days ago, which irked Sohan Lal Thakur.
Thakur also objected to the comments of BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut against Vikramaditya Singh and said that “personal derogatory remarks against Congress candidate by the BJP leaders are unacceptable.”
