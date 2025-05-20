DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Warning issued as Larji Dam to release 50 cumecs of water into Beas river in Mandi

Warning issued as Larji Dam to release 50 cumecs of water into Beas river in Mandi

The increased discharge is due to the rising water levels in the Beas and its tributaries, triggered by snowmelt in higher reaches
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:19 PM May 20, 2025 IST
Larji dam. File photo
The authorities have issued a public advisory over the planned release of approximately 50 cumecs (cubic meters per second) of water from the Larji Hydroelectric Project (126 MW) in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The increased discharge is due to the rising water levels in the Beas river and its tributaries, triggered by snowmelt in higher reaches.

The dam management has cautioned the general public and tourists to stay away from riverbanks, particularly in downstream areas where water levels are expected to rise rapidly. The local administration and disaster management teams have been alerted to monitor the situation closely and ensure public safety.

Residents living near the river and visitors to popular spots along the Beas are advised to exercise extreme caution and avoid any activities near the water, including fishing, bathing or riverbank picnics.

The warning is part of routine safety measures implemented during high discharge events to prevent accidents and ensure community safety. The authorities have emphasised the importance of adhering to the advisory to avoid any untoward incidents.

"Further updates will be provided as needed depending on weather conditions and river flow levels," said an official.

