Warning issued for tourists and locals: Increased water levels in Parbati river due to dam discharge

The National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) has issued an alert for locals as well as tourists in view of the continuous increase in reservoir levels and anticipation of high water inflow from the Pulga Dam of the Parbati-II power station in Kullu district.

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According to NHPC, approximately 30 cumecs of water from the dam's radial gates has been diverted into the Parbati River from Pulga Dam, due to which the total discharge into the Parbati River will touch approximately 57 cumecs.

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If further inflow increases, then more water may be released from the radial gates, which could lead to a further rise in the water level in the Parbati River. As such, the project authorities have advised the general public, tourists, and workers to remain at a safe distance from the banks of the Parbati River.

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The owners of hotels, guest houses, homestays, camps, taxi drivers, and others have been requested to exercise caution in travelling and remain at a safe distance from the banks of the Parbati River.

People have been strictly advised not to venture near the Parbati River during this period and to stay away from riverbanks. Hooters and sirens will be blown, and a public addressing vehicle will be deployed to warn people in nearby areas.