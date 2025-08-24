DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Waste collectors apprised of hazards linked to their work

Waste collectors apprised of hazards linked to their work

The initiative aimed to raise awareness among waste collectors and segregation workers about various risks linked to their occupation, including physical, biological, and chemical hazards, as well as mental health challenges
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A workshop on personal safety precautions for workers associated with ‘Waste Warriors’ was held in Dharamsala on Saturday under the chairmanship of Dr Anuradha Sharma, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Kangra district.

Advertisement

The initiative aimed to raise awareness among waste collectors and segregation workers about various risks linked to their occupation, including physical, biological, and chemical hazards, as well as mental health challenges.

Addressing the participants, Dr Anuradha said the programme’s focus was on ensuring that these frontline workers—who play a vital role in maintaining urban sanitation—are equipped with essential knowledge and tools for their protection.

Advertisement

Dr Komal Vashisth, Microbiologist at Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala, highlighted the significance of adopting safety measures to prevent infections and occupational injuries.

She stressed the importance of hand hygiene and detailed the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, heavy-duty masks, gumboots, and protective goggles. “Simple preventive steps can go a long way in reducing health risks for waste workers,” she added.

Advertisement

The participants were also educated on basic first-aid practices and the necessity of timely vaccination to guard against infections. Dr Vashisth emphasised mental well-being, acknowledging the stress and stigma that often accompany waste management work.

The workshop underscored the dual objective of creating a safer work environment and empowering waste workers to perform their duties effectively without compromising their health.

The experts shared practical tips and demonstrated techniques to ensure the correct use of PPE and safe handling of hazardous waste materials.

Dr RK Sood, District Health Officer, attended the session as the guest of honour.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts