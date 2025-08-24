Waste collectors apprised of hazards linked to their work

A workshop on personal safety precautions for workers associated with ‘Waste Warriors’ was held in Dharamsala on Saturday under the chairmanship of Dr Anuradha Sharma, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Kangra district.

Advertisement

The initiative aimed to raise awareness among waste collectors and segregation workers about various risks linked to their occupation, including physical, biological, and chemical hazards, as well as mental health challenges.

Addressing the participants, Dr Anuradha said the programme’s focus was on ensuring that these frontline workers—who play a vital role in maintaining urban sanitation—are equipped with essential knowledge and tools for their protection.

Advertisement

Dr Komal Vashisth, Microbiologist at Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala, highlighted the significance of adopting safety measures to prevent infections and occupational injuries.

She stressed the importance of hand hygiene and detailed the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, heavy-duty masks, gumboots, and protective goggles. “Simple preventive steps can go a long way in reducing health risks for waste workers,” she added.

Advertisement

The participants were also educated on basic first-aid practices and the necessity of timely vaccination to guard against infections. Dr Vashisth emphasised mental well-being, acknowledging the stress and stigma that often accompany waste management work.

The workshop underscored the dual objective of creating a safer work environment and empowering waste workers to perform their duties effectively without compromising their health.

The experts shared practical tips and demonstrated techniques to ensure the correct use of PPE and safe handling of hazardous waste materials.

Dr RK Sood, District Health Officer, attended the session as the guest of honour.