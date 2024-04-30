Waste dumped along road

Waste lying in the open in Officers' Colony of Solan has become an eyesore. Residents often dispose of the garbage along roads, leading to insanitary conditions in the area. The Municipal Corporation of Shimla should take strict cognisance of the matter and ensure that the waste is removed and violators penalised at the earliest. Tilak, Solan
Crowded buses irk passengers
Most of the private buses plying in Shimla are overcrowded. As a result, passengers face a lot of problem. Bus conductors keep on insisting the passengers to board the bus despite the vehicle being full. Travelling in these buses is not an easy task, especially for senior citizens. The authorities concerned should direct the bus owners not to allow overcrowding in the vehicles for the passengers' convenience. Archana, shimla
Trucks on roads trouble commuters
Tourist buses and trucks plying on roads beyond Shimla cause inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians. On the narrow and curvy roads, these vehicles leave little space and scope for others to pass by. For several kilometres, until there's a straight stretch of considerable length, the vehicles have to keep following these trucks and buses, resulting in a long queue of vehicles. The authorities concerned should take note of the problem on priority. Kamal, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
