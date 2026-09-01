Inappropriate disposal of toxic industrial waste triggers standoff between Himachal, Haryana, Punjab

Inappropriate disposal of industrial waste at Marrawala, on the Himachal-Haryana border, has become a flashpoint between Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab after mounds of waste from Sirsa river flowing across Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) accumulated at Ropar headworks, affecting the water quality of the Sutlej river.

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The issue gained prominence after Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha raised the issue on August 23 and formally got an FIR registered against unknown erring industrial units at Rupnagar, which he held responsible for callously dumping the untreated waste into the Sirsa river.

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A subsequent visit by the MLA, along with a team of officials, at Marrawala and a waste disposal facility at Kenduwal in Baddi on August 24 exposed gaps in the scientific disposal of industrial and solid waste, raising questions over the role of the regulators.

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Waste piled up

Remnants of industrial and solid waste have been historically piled up at Marrawala, a small hamlet on the Himachal-Haryana border, ever since industrial activity surged in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) cluster after grant of a Central industrial package in 2003.

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This led to mushrooming of junk dealers along a stretch of Marrawala Khud, as it provided a convenient waste disposal site. Operating from tinned sheds, these dealers have been collecting inert industrial waste like packaging material, PET bottles, foam, chemical-laced drums and other non-recyclable waste which can’t be scientifically disposed of. In the absence of any checks by the authorities in Haryana, these dealers have been dumping heaps of unusable waste along the river as input cost of scientific disposal is much more than the revenue they generate.

Exhibiting little concern for the environment, instances of junk dealers either burning the chemical waste or dumping it into the Marrawala khud, which meets the Sirsa river, have come to the fore regularly. This not only pollutes the river, but fumes emanating from the site after burning of toxic waste deteriorate the air quality as well.

The junk dealers have been operating with impunity and have set up huge storage areas along the Marrawala Khud.

Leachate trouble

Additionally, the waste disposal mechanism of a solid waste facility, JBR Environment Technologies Limited, at Kenduwal in Baddi has also come under the scrutiny as its leachate into the Sirsa river was observed by a team of officials from Punjab during the August 24 visit.

Waking up from the slumber, the officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board have now initiated action against erring scrap dealers operating along the Sirsa and Balad rivers, besides Marrawala Khud.

Baddi residents, however, blame the lax regulatory approach of the officials of the State Pollution Control Board for the mess, as they rue that industrial units habitually discharge untreated effluents into various water bodies but little action is initiated to address the issue effectively. In a recent instance, a nullah near the truck union office at Baddi transformed into a white froth and untreated toxic effluents were seen openly flowing into it, adding tonnes of toxins into the Sirsa river. The board officials paid no heed to complaints made by the residents. This is not an isolated incident, as every now and then one sees erring industrial units indulge in such a mischief.

Lack of regulatory action

The abject lack of regulatory action was manifest in the deteriorating water quality of the Sirsa river. Previously categorised under Priority-III in 2019 when its Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) level ranged between 8 mg/L and 16 mg/L, it has since been downgraded to Priority-I as the BOD skyrocketed to 40 mg/L, exponentially exceeding the safe environmental limit of 3 mg/L.

Despite a sharp decline in the river’s water quality, the board has not woken up to take effective preventive measures. The lax approach has earned the state much disrepute with a Punjab MLA holding the officials accountable so much so that an FIR has been registered against the industry, an unprecedented development in the industrial history of the BBN belt.

In a bid to step up regulation, Baddi SDM Sanjeev Kumar directed the board officials to contain open discharge of untreated effluents into water bodies or drains, besides reviewing the working of the Common Effluent Treatment Plant as well as the Kenduwal-based waste disposal plant. An action taken report has also been sought within 15 days.

It remains to be seen if effective regulatory measures are put in place or officials merely evade responsibility by blaming their Haryana counterparts for a malady which has both its roots and solution in the BBN area.