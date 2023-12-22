Waste segregation drive launched in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 21

As part of the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ to make Chamba town garbage-free, the district administration has started a special campaign to collect segregated waste at source.

Presiding over a waste management workshop organised here today, Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said under the local municipal council limits, the system of separate collection of wet and dry waste from homes would be made more effective. Self-help groups, students of various schools and employees of the municipal council participated in the workshop.

The DC said in the first phase, efforts would be made to create awareness among the people in four wards about segregating dry and wet waste. The campaign would be extended to the other wards as well, he added.

The DC instructed the officials concerned to take necessary measures for ensuring better waste management in the town. He said it was the collective responsibility of the citizens and the administration to ensure segregation of waste.

Teams had been formed in the four wards to create awareness and waste would be collected on designated days.

