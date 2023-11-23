Waste strewn on road

At the Malyana market, which is on the Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass road, garbage is not picked on time. The waste dumped on roadside attracts dogs and they scatter it onto the road. The authorities concerned should ensure timely removal of garbage from the spot. Nisha, Mehli

Campus violence a concern

Avideo of violence among students is doing the rounds on social media. Such fights between students affiliated to different political parties are commonplace in the university and colleges of Shimla. The authorities should take strict action against the students involved in it to ensure safe and peaceful environment on the campus. Vishwas, Shimla

Construction material blocks road

There’s a huge pile of construction material on the road towards Kasumpti from Panthaghati Chowk. The piling of this material on the narrow road makes it all the more difficult for vehicles to cross it. The officials concerned should look into the matter. Raman, Panthaghati

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]