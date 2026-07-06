Waste Wonders in Himachal Pradesh: Shimla to Showcase Seven Wonders of the World Sculptures Made from Recycled Scrap

Shimla the Queen of Hills, is preparing to offer visitors a new reason to explore its streets. Alongside its colonial buildings, pine-covered slopes and panoramic viewpoints, the hill station will soon showcase replicas of the Seven Wonders of the World — each created entirely from discarded iron and steel scrap.

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Developed under the Shimla Municipal Corporation’s ‘Waste to Wonder’ initiative, the project aims to blend tourism with environmental awareness. From the majestic Taj Mahal to the iconic Leaning Tower of Pisa, the miniature monuments demonstrate how waste can be creatively recycled into attractive public installations.

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The corporation has already completed platforms for the sculptures at different locations across the city. Two replicas will be placed at Ladies Park, while one each will be installed near Scandal Point, Gaiety Theatre, Dhalli Chowk, Oakover Park and the Rotary Town Hall. Standing between 10 and 15 feet tall, the structures are expected to become popular landmarks for tourists and residents alike.

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According to Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan, the initiative is intended to encourage the sustainable use of waste materials while enhancing the city’s appeal. By transforming scrap into art, the project highlights how discarded resources can be reused in meaningful and visually engaging ways.

The replicas are also expected to become favourite selfie destinations. With photography and social media now an integral part of travel, the installations have been designed to provide visitors with memorable backdrops while spreading awareness about recycling and environmental responsibility.

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The Mayor added that similar projects are already in the pipeline, reflecting the civic body’s efforts to make Shimla cleaner, greener and more attractive through innovative public spaces.

Perched at an elevation of 2,206 metres above sea level, Shimla continues to be among India’s most visited hill stations. Famous for its pleasant climate, colonial heritage and spectacular Himalayan views, the city draws lakhs of visitors every year. Attractions such as Christ Church on the Ridge, the historic Gaiety Theatre, Viceregal Lodge, Jakhu Temple and the bustling Mall Road remain timeless favourites. The upcoming ‘Waste to Wonder’ installations promise to add another unique experience, proving that even scrap can become a symbol of creativity, sustainability and tourism.