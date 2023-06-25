Watch: Actress Dia Mirza joins cleanliness drive at Shimla

PTI

Shimla, June 25

Bollywood actress and Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Dia Mirza on Sunday participated in the cleanliness drive in the capital city of Himachal Pradesh.

The drives were held on The Ridge, Mall Road, Sabzi Mandi and adjoining areas.

Mirza exhorted people to become responsible citizens, keep the environs clean and shun plastic which is dangerous for the environment.

She also joined the Golden Himachal campaign of Healing Himalaya, which would adopt a three-pronged approach by roping in companies which create plastic, formulation of policy by the government and public participation.

She said unless people know how the plastic waste is generated, cleaned and why is it harmful, nothing could be done, adding, "We have to make it visible to people to motivate them".

