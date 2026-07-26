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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Water buildup near under-construction Riyund Khud bridge in Kangra sparks flood fears

Water buildup near under-construction Riyund Khud bridge in Kangra sparks flood fears

Administration orders immediate drainage measures as blocked khud creates 1-km-long reservoir upstream

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Ravinder Sood
Kangra, Updated At : 07:23 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Water accumulation near Riyund khud bridge. Tribune photo
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A massive accumulation of water upstream of the under-construction Riyund Khud bridge near Kangra has raised fears of flooding in downstream areas, prompting the district administration to order immediate remedial measures.

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Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kangra, Dr Anjali Garg visited the bridge site on Saturday to assess the situation following concerns raised by local residents. Senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and representatives of the construction company accompanied her during the inspection.

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The bridge, being constructed as part of the Kangra-Shimla four-lane National Highway project, is in the final stage of completion. Officials informed the SDM that the installation of the steel spans has been completed and only finishing work remains. The construction agency stated that the heavy machinery used for launching the steel girders would be removed shortly, after which work to drain the accumulated water and restore the natural flow of the khud would begin.

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According to officials, a large quantity of earth and construction material dumped in the khud during bridge construction, combined with heavy monsoon rainfall over the past few days, has obstructed the natural flow of water. The blockage has resulted in water accumulating over a stretch of nearly one kilometre, creating a sizeable reservoir upstream of the bridge.

Residents of nearby villages expressed concern that if heavy rainfall continues, the rising water level could trigger flooding in downstream areas, damaging houses, agricultural fields, roads and other public infrastructure. They urged the administration and the NHAI to remove the obstruction immediately and restore the stream’s natural course before the situation worsens.

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During the inspection, Dr Garg directed NHAI officials and the executing agency to begin immediate water drainage operations and ensure that the accumulated water is released safely without causing any environmental or structural damage. She emphasised that public safety must remain the top priority and instructed officials to closely monitor the site, particularly during periods of intense rainfall.

The SDM also asked the executing agency to expedite the remaining bridge work and complete all pending activities without unnecessary delay while ensuring that adequate safety measures are in place.

Dr Garg said the administration was keeping a close watch on the situation and assured residents that all necessary steps were being taken to prevent any flood-like emergency during the ongoing monsoon season. Continuous monitoring of the water level and the progress of drainage operations will continue until the obstruction is completely cleared and the normal flow of the khud is restored.

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