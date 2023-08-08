Water Cess Commission members take oath

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 7

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu administered the oath of office to Amitabh Awasthi as chairman of the State Commission for Water Cess on Hydropower Generation here today.

He also administered oath to HM Dhareula, Arun Sharma and Joginder Singh as Members of the newly formed Commission. The state government has constituted the commission to impose water source on 172 hydel power projects to generate additional revenue of Rs 2,000 crore.

