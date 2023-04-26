Water cess on hydel projects ‘illegal’, states told to withdraw it

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 25

The Central Government today termed the imposition of water cess on hydroelectric projects as illegal and unconstitutional and directed state governments to withdraw it immediately.

MP Pradhan, Director, Ministry of Power, shot off a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all state governments with regard to the imposition of water cess. “This is illegal and unconstitutional. Any tax or duty on electricity generation, which encompasses all types like thermal, hydro, wind, solar, nuclear , etc, is illegal and unconstitutional,” the letter reads.

Await court order No payment of such a tax or duty be made by Central Government organisations engaged in the business of generating electricity until a decision is taken by a competent court. MP Pradhan, director, minisitry of power

It cites eight constitutional provisions while stating that all such taxes or duties could not be imposed under the guise of generation of electricity and if any state had levied any tax or duty, it should withdraw it promptly. Himachal and Uttarakhand have imposed water cess on hydel power generation to be borne by the power producers, both private as well as government undertakings.

“The states are referring to this as a cess but it is actually a tax on electricity generation. The tax is to be collected from the consumers of electricity who may happen to be residents of other states,” is one of the provision cited in the letter.

It also mentions that Articles 287 and 288 of the Constitution prohibits the imposition of tax on the consumption or sale of electricity consumed by the Central Government or sold to the Central Government for consumption. “The levy of water cess is against the provisions of the Constitution. The entry 17 of List II does not authorise the state to levy any tax or duty on water.

The Union Ministry of Power has also written to the Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and the Chief Managing Directors of NTPC, NHPC, SJVN, NEEPCO, THDC India Ltd and also to the Chairman of BBMB to challenge any such water cess in court.