Water cess won't affect Punjab, CM clarifies Mann

Shimla, March 29

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, after a meeting with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh today, said misconceptions regarding water cess had been resolved.

The Punjab and Haryana Assemblies had passed resolutions against the government’s decision to impose water cess on hydroelectric projects within the state. “The water cess levied by HP would not be imposed on water but on hydropower projects operating within the state and both Punjab and Haryana will not suffer any loss due to this water cess,” Sukhu said, while addressing a joint press conference with Mann.

The Punjab CM said the issue of religious tourism in HP, water cess and various other projects were discussed amicably in detail during the meeting. “HP and Punjab will work together on various joint projects of religious tourism in future,” said Mann.

Committee to be constituted A panel comprising state’s Chief Secretary and Power Secretary and their counterparts from Punjab will be formed to conduct a detailed discussion on water and various hydroelectric projects. It will sort out the issues in a time-bound manner. —Sukhvinder Sukhu, cm

Sukhu said a committee comprising the Chief Secretary and the Power Secretary of HP and their counterparts from Punjab would discuss the Bhakra Beas Management Board projects. Sukhu said he also held a discussion with Mann over the Shanan project as its 99-year lease with Punjab would expire in 2024. “We also discussed a ropeway project between Anandpur Sahib and Mata Naina Devi,” he said.

Mann said, “HP and Punjab Chief Secretaries and Power Secretaries will meet every fortnight to sort out final details on the water cess.”