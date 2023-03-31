Water channel damaged, irrigation in Kangra area hit

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 30

Hundreds of farmers in Panchrukhi area of Kangra district have urged the railway department to repair the water crossing channel of their ‘kuhl.

The Prinul Kuhl is used by hundreds of farmers in Panchrukhi area to irrigate their fields. However, the ‘kuhl’ has been lying redundant as the railways has not repaired the water crossing channel that connects two ends of the kuhl in Panchrukhi area.

Section over railway line damaged The Prinul Kuhl is used by hundreds of farmers in Panchrukhi for irrigation

The 'kuhl' is not in use as a water crossing channel over the railway line have been damaged

The Jal Shakti Department has spent about Rs 1.5 crore on the construction of the channel

Satish Sharma, a resident of Panchrukhi area, said that the Jal Shakti Department of the state had spent about Rs 1.5 crores on the construction of the ‘kuhl’ which helps irrigate about 500 acres area. However, that amount has gone waste as farmers are not receiving water to irrigate their fields.

At one point the ‘kuhl’ crosses over the railway line. The Railways had constructed a water crossing channel over the railway track to connect two ends of the ‘kuhl’. However, the water crossing channel got damaged about a year ago and the Railways was not getting it repaired, he said.

Satish alleged that the residents of area had raised the issue with the Railways officials in Palampur and requested them to repair the water channel.

However, they said that budget for the repair work was not available.

The local residents are also facing problems due to suspension of railway service between Pathankot and Kangra for more than a year. The service has been suspended after the rail bridge over the Chakki was damaged.