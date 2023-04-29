Water conservation awareness drive from May 1 to 15

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 28

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said here today that a water awareness campaign would be launched in the state from May 1 to 15 to make people aware about its quality and conservation.

He said, “Village water sanitation committees, self-help groups, NGOs and departmental employees will sensitise people about water conservation, besides organising other awareness activities across the state.”

Agnihotri said the Jal Shakti Department would sensitise people through various programme with a view to creating social awareness about water conservation and its judicious use in the summer.

“During the campaign, 13,670 water samples from various public water distribution systems and from two houses each in 9,037 villages under delivery point will be tested in laboratories. Water samples from 12,975 schools and 13,327 Anganwari centres will also be tested through field test kits,” he added.