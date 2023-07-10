Water crisis grips Shimla; heavy silt, damaged pipes to be blamed

Shimla, July 10
A water crisis looms large over the capital city of Himachal Pradesh with heavy rains in the past few days damaging supply schemes and causing silt in water resources.
According to Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) officials, the city received 11.03 mld (million litre per day) on Monday against the average 42-45 mld.
They said it would take three to four days for the water supply to get normalised as flooding has hampered the supply operations.
Water is supplied to Shimla from six sources -- Gumma, Giri, Churot, Seog, Chairh and Koti Brandi -- and the supply from Gumma and five other sources was 7.82 mld and 3.21 mld, respectively.
Himachal Pradesh received 271.5 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season from July 1 to July 9, against the normal rainfall of 160.6 mm, an excess of 69 per cent.
Talking to PTI, the officials said Chaba pumping station has been damaged, while Nautikhad has been flooded and only one pump is working at the Gumma station.
Although the turbidity in Giri has come down from 9,700 Nephelometric Turbidity Unit (ntu) to 7,400 ntu, there is no mechanism to deal with turbidity over 2,000-25,00 ntu, they said, adding that transmitting pipes have also been damaged at several places due to the downpour.
SJPNL spokesperson Sahil Sharma urged the city residents to utilise water judiciously and use rainwater for non-drinking purposes. He also advised them to use water in storage tanks for drinking.
Several areas of Shimla have not received clean water for the past two days. People have started storing rain water as they say the situation could worsen in the coming days.
“We are storing rainwater in buckets and utensils to use it for purposes other than drinking," Guddy, a resident of Kaithu, said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Torrential rains continue to batter north; landslides claim 4 more lives in Himachal, 200 stranded across state
PM Modi speaks with senior ministers, officials | Punjab, Ha...
Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village
NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...
Chandigarh schools, colleges to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains
UT Administration issues order to ensure safety and security...
Chandigarh-Shimla highway blocked for traffic due to landslide near Parwanoo
Restoration can take at least 5 hours; alternative route tow...
Video: In Himachal Pradesh, swelling Beas and Sutlej rivers swallow everything that comes in their way
Vehicle being washed away by swollen Beas river after monsoo...