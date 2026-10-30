Water crisis in Solan after snag at Giri pumping station; tanker supply on rise

The water crisis in Solan city has become an issue of concern for residents, Jal Shakti Department (JSD) as well as the Municipal Corporation (MC). The Jal Shakti Department and the MC blame each other for the persistent problem.

The Jal Shakti Department supplies water to the city while the MC staff ensures its distribution. The water requirement of Solan city is pegged at 85 lakh litres per day. The absence of regular water supply is also becoming a deterrent for those planning to buy a house in Solan as residents perpetually face water shortage.

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The scarcity became grave in the past 10 days after a snag in the water pumping paraphernalia at the pumping station at Giri village on October 21 adversely affected the lifting of water. Around merely 37 lakh litres was supplied on October 22 as water availability was short. Though the lifting of water improved subsequently and 68 lakh litres was supplied on October 23, the supply once again reduced to 59 lakh litres on October 24, to 51 lakh litres on October 25 and rose slightly to 57 lakh litres on October 26, forcing the civic body to curb water distribution.

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After the Jal Shakti Department removed the snag, water supply improved and the Jal Shakti Department supplied 73 lakh litres on October 27 and 82 lakh litres on October 28. The woes of the Jal Shakti Department are not over yet as the lifting of water from both Giri and Ashwani potable water schemes was once again partially affected for three hours on Thursday owing to electricity outage.

Jal Shakti Department officials, however, blame the civic body officials for poor water distribution. Superintending Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Solan, Sanjeev Soni said that apart from a temporary snag that occurred at the Giri water scheme on October 21, the department had been supplying adequate water to the MC, which supplies it once every three days to the city residents. Soni said, “An average 80 lakh litres of water supplied every day is adequate for a population of 59,000 at the rate of 135 litres per individual. Why the MC staff faces a shortage when the Jal Shakti Department on an average supplies 80 lakh litres of water every day.”

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The data clearly indicates water pilferage by realtors and commercial users from surreptitious channels where either unauthorised connections are allegedly inserted into the supply pipes. “Water supply has become so erratic that a household has to engage water tankers at least once a week for a small family and twice a week for a large family,” rues Mukesh Gupta, a resident. He adds that water is usually received once in seven or eight days even under normal circumstances.

While water supply through tankers has become a roaring business in Solan throughout the year, the household supply has become erratic. The civic body has failed to ensure both regular and adequate water supply to the city residents.