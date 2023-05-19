Water crisis worsens in Pragpur

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 18

With the onset of summer, the drinking water crisis in Pragpur area of Dehra Gopipur in Kangra district has deepened. Most of the drinking water supply schemes are unable to meet the daily requirements of consumers in Pragpur.

Six villages adjoining Pragpur have gone without water supply for the past two days. Power failure has triggered a drinking water crisis and the supply project is non-functional. Pragpur residents are getting water supply for half an hour every day. Earlier, they were getting water supply every second day.

Power failure a trigger Due to summer, the drinking water demand has gone up. Besides, the working of pumping stations is affected due to frequent power cuts and low voltage. The water supply is likely to normalise soon. —Somesh Raj, XEN, IPH department

Deepak Sood, Sandeep Sood, Bharat Bandhu, Subhash Verma and Amit Sood, all residents of Pragpur, say decade-old water supply schemes in the town are unable to meet the requirements of consumers. Moreover, the Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) Department has made little efforts in the past 20 years to augment the scheme despite manifold increase in population. Every summer, the town faces a drinking water crisis but the authorities are unconcerned about inconvenience caused to people.

A spokesman for the IPH Department says all efforts are being made to supply drinking water at least once a day. He adds that besides power failure, the water level in many schemes has gone down and pumps are not functioning properly. The field staff of the department are working round the clock to address the problem.

Likewise, in many areas of changer belt, the IPH Department is providing drinking water every third day, as natural sources have gone dry.

An Assistant Engineer, IPH, says if power supply is disrupted even for an hour, the entire water distribution schedule gets disturbed, leading to a crisis. The department has urged town residents not to waste water and utilise natural sources to reduce pressure on supply schemes.

MLA Bikram Thakur was not available for comments despite repeated efforts.