Water for all is Centre's mission: Minister

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 5

Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Department, today said that providing potable water to every household was a priority of the NDA Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid special emphasis on it. He was here to meet former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal at his native Sameerpur village.

Inspects food park Prahlad Singh Patel inspected Cremica Food Park in Haroli subdivision of Una.

The park has Cremica industries as the main processing unit, along with some ancillary units.

Centre is providing 50% subsidy to food units for marketing and branding their products, he said.

He called upon entrepreneurs to fulfil all legal licensing and certification formalities since food items have heavy punitive implications.

Patel said that the target to provide water to every household was nearing completion, as even a geographically challenged state like Himachal Pradesh had covered over 95 per cent households.

However, he refrained from commenting on any political changes in the state and said the performance of the leadership was outstanding. He added that it is Himachal that had achieved 100 per cent vaccination before any other state.

Dhumal said that the Union Government had initiated many welfare schemes for the uplift of the poor and needy. He added that providing potable water to everyone was a noble task. He honoured the Union minister with a Himachali shawl and a cap. —