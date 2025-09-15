Water level at Pong Dam rises amid surplus rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh

After hovering just above the maximum permissible limit for several days, the water level at Pong Dam on the Beas River in Himachal Pradesh has risen by nearly two feet in the past 24 hours.

The water level recorded at Pong Dam was 1392.48 feet on Monday morning against the top mark of 1390 feet, with the inflow into the reservoir being 64,964 cusecs and the outflow being 49,899 cusecs, according to data released by the Bhakra Beas management Board (BBMB).

This year, Pong Dam had witnessed unprecedented inflows into its reservoir during August-September, touching 2.25 lakh cusecs, with the outflow being maintained at 1 lakh cusecs for several days to discharge excess water.

Heavy rain in part of the dam’s catchment area is stated to be the reason for rising levels. Pong Dam is located in the Shivalik foothills in Kangra District of Himachal, close to the border with Punjab.

After originating near Rohtang Pass in Himachal, the Beas flows through Kullu, Mandi and Kangra districts before entering Punjab.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) rainfall has been excess by 566 per cent in Mandi and by 207 per cent in Kangra during the past 24 hours. In Kullu, however, it has been deficient by 36 per cent during this period.

Over the past week, rainfall in Mandi and Kangra was above normal by 285 per cent and 128 per cent respectively, while the overall rainfall across the state was above normal by 20 per cent. The seasonal surplus for Himachal since June 1 is 44 per cent so far.

At Bhakra Dam, which is located on the Sutlej in Bilaspur District of Himachal Pradesh, the water level was 1676.16 feet on Monday morning, almost four feet below the upper limit. The inflow into the reservoir was 40,999 and the outflow was 55,000 cusecs, according to BBMB.

The Sutlej flows through Kinnaur, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Bilaspur districts in the state, where rainfall during the past week has been below normal except for Mandi, according to the IMD.

The weather department has predicted isolated to scattered rain across Himachal Pradesh till September 21, with fairly widespread rain and thunderstorm expected on September 16, for which a yellow alert has been issued.