Water level in Pong Dam rises over 5 feet above danger mark as rains lash Himachal

The water level at the Pong Dam, which lies on the Beas River in Himachal Pradesh has risen to over five feet above the maximum permissible level due to heavy rainfall in some parts of the state during the past few days.

The level at the dam recorded on Wednesday morning was 1,395.17 feet against the stipulated upper limit of 1,390 feet, according to information released by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

The inflow into the dam’s reservoir was 74,960 cusecs, while the outflow was 59,895 cusecs. The mean outflow in the month of September during the last 10 years ranged between 9,622 cusecs and 14,852 cusecs.

Pong is located in Kangra district, close to the border with Punjab. The dam’s catchment area that lies across Kullu, Mandi and Kangra districts has been experiencing heavy rains over the past few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rains have been above the long period average by 457 per cent in Mandi, 241 per cent in Kangra and 34 per cent in Kullu during the past seven days. The IMD is expecting light to moderate rain in these districts till September 22.

While 1,390 feet has been fixed as the upper filling limit for Pong due to various technical, meteorological and safety factors, the dam can cater to water levels up to 1,421 feet.

On the other hand, the level at Bhakra Dam on the Sutlej in Himachal Pradesh was 1,676.74 feet, on Wednesday morning, more than three feet below the stipulated top mark of 1,680 feet. Inflow was 35,999 cusecs while the outflow was 50,000 cusecs.

The water level at Bhakra, according to BBMB sources, has been kept below the maximum limit to provide a cushion for any unexpected heavy rainfall even in its catchment area that could spike inflows.

Some experts have also suggested that with the monsoon now in its withdrawal phase and the official filling period for reservoirs coming to an end this month, the reservoir can be filled up to its maximum capacity. The period from October to May is the depletion period, when inflows reduce to a trickle due lack of rains and snowmelt.