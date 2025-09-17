DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Water level in Pong Dam rises over 5 feet above danger mark as rains lash Himachal

Water level in Pong Dam rises over 5 feet above danger mark as rains lash Himachal

The level at the dam recorded on Wednesday morning was 1,395.17 feet against the stipulated upper limit of 1,390 feet, according to information released by the Bhakra Beas Management Board
article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:48 PM Sep 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pong Dam. File photo
Advertisement

The water level at the Pong Dam, which lies on the Beas River in Himachal Pradesh has risen to over five feet above the maximum permissible level due to heavy rainfall in some parts of the state during the past few days.

Advertisement

The level at the dam recorded on Wednesday morning was 1,395.17 feet against the stipulated upper limit of 1,390 feet, according to information released by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

The inflow into the dam’s reservoir was 74,960 cusecs, while the outflow was 59,895 cusecs. The mean outflow in the month of September during the last 10 years ranged between 9,622 cusecs and 14,852 cusecs.

Advertisement

Pong is located in Kangra district, close to the border with Punjab. The dam’s catchment area that lies across Kullu, Mandi and Kangra districts has been experiencing heavy rains over the past few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rains have been above the long period average by 457 per cent in Mandi, 241 per cent in Kangra and 34 per cent in Kullu during the past seven days. The IMD is expecting light to moderate rain in these districts till September 22.

Advertisement

While 1,390 feet has been fixed as the upper filling limit for Pong due to various technical, meteorological and safety factors, the dam can cater to water levels up to 1,421 feet.

On the other hand, the level at Bhakra Dam on the Sutlej in Himachal Pradesh was 1,676.74 feet, on Wednesday morning, more than three feet below the stipulated top mark of 1,680 feet. Inflow was 35,999 cusecs while the outflow was 50,000 cusecs.

The water level at Bhakra, according to BBMB sources, has been kept below the maximum limit to provide a cushion for any unexpected heavy rainfall even in its catchment area that could spike inflows.

Some experts have also suggested that with the monsoon now in its withdrawal phase and the official filling period for reservoirs coming to an end this month, the reservoir can be filled up to its maximum capacity. The period from October to May is the depletion period, when inflows reduce to a trickle due lack of rains and snowmelt.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts