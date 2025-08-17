Water level in Pong Dam touches 1,379.98 feet, BBMB orders release of 57,221 cusecs

With the water level of Pong Dam in Kangra district rising to an alarming position at 1,379.98 feet at 9 am on Sunday, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has begun controlled release of 57,221 cusecs of water through its turbines and spillways of the dam.

This is the highest release of water from the dam in the ensuing monsoon season. The BBMB has issued an alert to the district administrations of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh and Hoshiarpur in Punjab to take precautionary measures in the low-lying areas.

Already, a flood-like situation has emerged in the 'Mand' areas of the Beas river in both the states. Many villages, settlements have reportedly submerged in both states.

The release of water from Pong Dam has brought devastation to Mand Bhograwan village in Kangra district, where the sudden rise in the Beas river has submerged several acres of fertile land and put houses at risk.

A multi-storey house in the village now stands on the verge of being 'swallowed' by the river. Though the administration had evacuated the families in advance, the sight of many homes collapsing into the swelling waters has left the villagers shattered.

The BBMB officials stated that they have been forced to release water amid continuous inflow due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the Beas river and water discharge from the Pandoh Dam in Mandi district.

The local tributaries like Dehar Khud, Buhal Khud, and Dehri Khud were also in spate, further contributing to the inflow of water in Pong Dam.

The maximum storage capacity of the dam is 1,410 feet, with 1,390 feet marked as the danger level. Normally, in general practice, the BBMB authorities release water when its level crosses 1,365 feet.

The District Magistrate of Kangra, Hemraj Bairwa, told The Tribune that the water level in the Pong Dam has touched 1,379.98 feet at 9 am on Sunday. The total inflow of water was 1,09,789 cusecs and it was still increasing due to intermittent rains lashing the Beas river catchment areas in the hill state, he said.

Considering the safety concerns of the Pong Dam, it has been decided to release 17,620 cusecs of water through the turbines and 39,601 cusecs of water through the spillways, Bairwa said, while adding that a total of 57,221 cusecs of water was being released on Sunday.

Hoshiarpur District Magistrate Aashika Jain stated that they were continuously monitoring the water levels of all dams, including the Pong Dam. “The district administration has issued an alert in the low-lying areas, but there is no need to panic,” she stated, while adding that the officials of the administration were in the field, keeping an eye on the situation.

On the other hand, the DM of Kangra, Hemraj Bairwa, said that he had instructed the BBMB authorities to release the water slowly and gradually in a controlled manner. He said that the preemptive step of controlled water release would avert large-scale damage and ensure safer regulation of the reservoir amid huge inflows of water.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrates of Fatehpur and Indora in Kangra district were also monitoing the situation closely, regularly inspecting their areas. The BBMB authorities also deployed its vehicles to make public announcements, alerting residents about the potential risks. Early warning sirens were sounded well in advance to ensure public safety before releasing the water.

The hooters were also installed at Rey, Sthana, Sansarpur Terrace, and Riyali areas of the Kangra district to issue red alerts in case of any emergency.

More than 100 families in the 'Mand' areas of Kangra district prone to floods had already shifted to safer places.