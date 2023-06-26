Water level up in Beas, rafting suspended

Our Correspondent

KULLU, JUNE 25

Keeping in view safety of revellers, rafting in the Beas has been suspended till further orders due to rising water level. The District Tourism Department has issued a notification in this regard.

Kullu District Tourism Development Officer Sunayna Sharma said that the water level of the Beas river had increased due to which rafting would be suspended till the water level subsided. She said that the associations conducting river rafting had been informed and violators would be dealt with strictly.

Even last year, the administration had banned all water sports activities like rafting, kayaking, zip lines, rappelling, river crossing, etc on July 7 due to inclement weather and a flash flood brought in by a cloudburst at Choj village of Parbati valley on July 6 in which four persons were washed away.

Every year, water sports and paragliding activities are banned in Kullu from July 15 to September 15, but this year the inclement weather has forced the administration to ban these activities earlier.

The craze for river rafting in Kullu district is widely seen among tourists. About 3,000 persons are associated with this business here. Many fatal accidents have been witnessed here in the past.