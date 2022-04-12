Water pipe burst damages crops, SJNPL to pay relief

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 11

A pipe supplying water under the Giri water scheme to Shimla burst on Saturday night near Theog, causing damage to vegetables and apple plantation of local farmers.

“A committee has been formed to assess the damage by the local SDM. Once the damage is assessed, we will pay the compensation,” said Anil Jaswal, AGM, Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL). Jaswal said five families have been affected. “They have been given an interim relief of Rs 25,000,” he said.

“Due to the frequent power tripping, water rushed back in pipes, leading to the burst,” he said. “Also, the pipes are little old. While some have been replaced, others too will be replaced,” he said. —