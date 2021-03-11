Water pipes laid in dirty drains at McLeodganj

Dharamsala, May 5
The water supply pipes in McLeodganj are passing through dirty drains along roads. Local residents allege that they are getting contaminated water.
Dinesh Kapoor, a local, says that people are forced to drink water from the pipes that are passing through dirty drains. They have written to IPH officials that the pipes should be removed from the drains.
Suresh Kumar, another resident, says that McLeodganj is an international tourist destination and part of Smart City Dharamsala. Contaminated water leaves bad impression of the city. It may also cause water-borne diseases, he adds. The IPH officials, however, blame local residents for the problem.
Sarvan Thakur, Executive Engineer, IPH, Dharamsala, says that it is a general practice in the city that the department creates a point in localities from where residents carry water to their houses. Most of these pipes have been laid by locals to carry water to their houses, he adds.
Thakur says that in the area, the lanes are narrow. “There is hardly any space to lay water pipes. They have requested people to provide space for laying pipes but none of them have obliged the department. Recently, the department faced difficulties in laying a pipe from the main crossing to a street going down. No shopkeeper is allowed to lay pipes from his shop’s front,” he added.
