Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

Water pipes pass through dirty drain

Drinking water pipes in ward number 8 of the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation are passing through a dirty drain. This can lead to the spread of diseases in the locality. The IPH Department should take action and shift drinking water pipes out of this drain. — Suresh, Dharamsala

Panchayats facing unscheduled power cuts

A few panchayats in Mashobra block of Shimla district -- mainly Peeran, Satlai and Blaog -- are facing unscheduled power cuts over the last few days. Even light winds are enough to disrupt the power supply. The electricity department should fix the problem at the earliest. — Residents, Satlai

Posts vacant at govt hospital

Several posts of doctors and other staff are lying vacant in a government hospital in Sundernagar. This is forcing people to rush to private hospitals for treatment, where they have to pay much more. The government should fill up vacant posts as early as possible. — Shikha, Jogindernagar