Water priceless resource, save it, says minister

Solan, May 7
Industries, Parliamentary Affairs and Ayush Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today said everyone should participate in conserving water which is a priceless natural resource.
The minister was participating in the water quality testing programme organised for a lift water scheme at Naya village in Shillai constituency of Sirmaur district by the Jal Shakti Department.
“A water conservation campaign is being organised from May 1 to 16 across the state for creating awareness among the masses on the need to conserve water. Members of the panchayats, self-help groups and mahila mandals are being roped in to create awareness,” said Chauhan.
He said apart from conducting such awareness programmes, quality of water was being tested through field kits by the Jal Shakti Department staff in villages.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre says ready for dialogue; drones, copters for surveillance
23K moved to safety | Opposition for President’s rule
Wrestlers set May 21 deadline for WFI chief's arrest; govt sends panel for talks
Support swells at Jantar Mantar | Punjab farm unions, 100 kh...
Chill may trigger fungal diseases, fear orchardists
Cherry, plum yield in HP already down