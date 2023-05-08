Water priceless resource, save it, says minister

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 7

Industries, Parliamentary Affairs and Ayush Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today said everyone should participate in conserving water which is a priceless natural resource.

The minister was participating in the water quality testing programme organised for a lift water scheme at Naya village in Shillai constituency of Sirmaur district by the Jal Shakti Department.

“A water conservation campaign is being organised from May 1 to 16 across the state for creating awareness among the masses on the need to conserve water. Members of the panchayats, self-help groups and mahila mandals are being roped in to create awareness,” said Chauhan.

He said apart from conducting such awareness programmes, quality of water was being tested through field kits by the Jal Shakti Department staff in villages.