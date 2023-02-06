Water release: Mandi's Pandoh dam authorities ‘flouting’ order

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, February 5

Less than 15 per cent water release from the Pandoh dam and reservoir of power project at Barot has irked the environmentalists, who are concerned about the conservation of nature in the district.

Devbhumi Paryavaran Rakshak Manch

Narender Saini, president of Devbhumi Paryavaran Rakshak Manch, alleges that the dam authorities at Pandoh and Barot in Mandi are constantly flouting the order of the NGT. As per its order, it is a must for them to release at least 15 per cent water from its reservoirs regularly in stream to maintain the ecology.

Saini says the environmentalists have requested the dam authorities to release water on many occasions, but their requests have gone unheeded. The environmentalists have also requested the HP Pollution Control Board to take action against the dam authorities. Unfortunately, the board also did not take any action, he adds.

“Finally, we have written a letter to the Chief Justice of the HP High Court to seek court intervention in this matter,” says Saini.

