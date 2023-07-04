Water scarcity back to haunt Shimla residents

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, July 3

After a relief for two days, water crisis in the city has deepened again with many areas not getting regular supply. Following heavy rainfall last week, excessive silt accumulated at water sources, forcing the suspension of water supply. The supply was restored in many areas after the turbidity levels improved at water sources, but it has been adversely affected in the city yet again.

22 MLD supplied against required 45 MLD As against the daily requirement of 45 MLD, 22.46 MLD water was received from six water sources on Monday

Out of the six water sources, supply from Gumma and Giri sources has been adversely affected

Many large tanks from where water is supplied to the city are dry, thus affecting supply to a number of areas in the city

Residents of Kasumpti, BCS, Dhalli, Bharari, Krishnanagar and Jhanjiri etc. have been receiving water supply after a gap of up to five days.

A resident of Kasumpti area said, “It’s been more than five days since we received water supply. The authorities concerned know that the problem of silt at water sources is common, so why cannot they tackle it in advance?”

“The problem of water supply has been persisting for years. Successive governments have been hiking water tariff at regular intervals, but they have not taken steps to streamline it,” she added.

In many areas, people have no choice, but to depend on water from bodies and travel long distances.

Mayor Surender Chauhan said, “The unauthorised dumping of loose soil in the catchment areas of water sources has complicated the problem. Had steps been taken in time to prevent the unabated dumping, the scenario would have been different.” “We have brought the matter to the notice of the district administration and the deputy commissioner and asked to ensure punitive action against violators,” the Mayor added.