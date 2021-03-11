Water seepage on pedestrian path

Water seepage on the pedestrian path leading to Tungal Colony on the Jail Road in Mandi town is causing a lot of inconvenience. The path has become slippery due to the seepage. The Jal Shakti Department authorities should look into the matter at the earliest. — Raj Kumar, Mandi

Storm disrupts power supply

After the storm on Sunday night, a tree fell on the power lines, leading to disruption in power supply in at least 15 villages in Sujanpur. The Electricity Department should act promptly to restore the power supply as soon as possible. — Ganesh, Palampur

Water coolers out of order

Most of the drinking water coolers installed in Hamirpur are out of order. Cold water is not available even in the coolers which are working. The water coolers are also not being cleaned regularly. The Municipal council should take note of the situation and ensure that the defunct water coolers are made operational so that residents have access to drinking water facilities at public places. — Sanjay, Hamirpur

