Water shortage in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 17

Drinking water scarcity is looming in the town due to disruption in supply for the last five days. The residents are facing acute shortage of drinking water. Due to heavy rain from August 11 to 14, massive damage occurred to road infrastructure, water supply schemes and power supply infrastructure in several parts of the district.

One major drinking water supply scheme of Uhal river was damaged during rain. The scheme catered to the drinking water needs to the people of Mandi town round the clock. However, Jal Shakti Department has restored an alternative water scheme from Beas river near Padal and provided water supply at a few places in the town. Due to damage to water supply pipes at different locations at Sanyardi ward, Khaliyar ward, Bheuli and some other parts of town under Mandi Municipal Corporation area, the water supply has been affected.

Kartik, a resident of Bheuli, said water supply has been disrupted in Bheuli area since August 13 due to which area residents were facing drinking water scarcity.

#Mandi