Water supply disrupted in Sundernagar; likely to be restored in five days

Residents of Sundernagar may face disrupted drinking water supply for the next four or five days due to a technical fault at the Nagoun facility of the scheme. According to Jal Shakti Department officials, a technical malfunction has occurred in the power transformer and electro-mechanical equipment installed at the Nagoun facility, particularly the starter. As a result, adequate pumping and lifting of water is at present not possible. Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Division, Sundernagar, Rajat Garg said that the exact cause of the technical fault had not yet been identified and some additional time would be required for repair. The department was making efforts on a war footing to locate the fault and complete the necessary repair work at the earliest.

Garg said that depending on availability, the department would make every possible effort to ensure that drinking water was supplied at least once to all wards of Sundernagar during the affected period.

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He appealed to the residents to use water judiciously and store it in sufficient quantities, according to their requirements until normal supply was restored.

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The Jal Shakti Department expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to the consumers and urged them to cooperate with the department during the period when the repair work is carried out.