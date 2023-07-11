Water supply hit for 4th day, suspended from all 6 sources

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, July 10

The water supply to Shimla has been suspended from all six water sources following incessant rain for the past three days.

The pumping of water had to be stopped due to high turbidity in water. The water supply in Shimla city remains affected for the past three days, compelling residents to requisition water tankers to fulfil their daily need.

The Chaba pumping station has been submerged in the Satluj water and supply pipes have been damaged at several places due to heavy rainfall and landslides.

According to the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL), only 1.69 MLD (million litres per day) water was received on Monday, as against a requirement of 45 MLD.

SJPNL officials said all water sources had been shut due to high turbidity levels. Tankers are being used for supplying water to hospitals and elsewhere. The situation is such that residents have started storing rainwater in buckets and tanks in their houses to tide over the water crisis. They are also fetching water from “boudis”.

As of now, there is heavy amount of silt in water. The cleaning work is already going on at the Giri water source and the supply will resume as soon as turbidity levels improve.

“We are also trying to identifying some other suitable location near the Giri water source from where fresh water can be supplied to the city. We advise residents to use rain water for hygiene purposes and tanker water for consumption. Water must be used judiciously,” said Sahil, Communication Consultant of the SJPNL.