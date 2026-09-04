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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Water supply in Dharamsala disrupted as landslide damages pipelines

Water supply in Dharamsala disrupted as landslide damages pipelines

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:16 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Jal Shakti Department workers repair damaged water supply lines in Dharamsala.
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A landslide in the Naddi area damaged main gravity pipelines supplying water from the Naddi Treatment Plant to the Dharamsala Town Water Supply Scheme on Thursday. As a result, water supply to several areas of Dharamsala has been affected. The Jal Shakti Department has deployed teams at the site and started the repair and restoration work. Officials said that efforts were being made to restore water supply at the earliest though continuous rainfall and unstable ground conditions could affect the repair work.

Sumit Katoch, Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Dharamsala, said that the Naddi Water Treatment Plant supplies around 4.40 million litres per day (MLD) to the city. Persistent rain triggered landslides in the area, which damaged pipelines and disrupted the supply network. He added that several department teams had been stationed at the affected site to carry out repairs. “The situation is being continuously monitored and every effort is being made to complete the restoration work at the earliest while ensuring the safety of personnel,” he asserted.

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He said, “The Jal Shakti Department is supplying water through alternative sources, including the Dhar plant and the Dari bypass. Efforts are also being made to provide water to the affected areas through all available sources until the damaged pipelines are restored.”

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Katoch appealed to local residents to use water judiciously and avoid unnecessary consumption until normal supply was restored. He said that the Jal Shakti Department was taking all possible measures to minimise inconvenience to consumers. He added that continuous rainfall and unstable terrain in Naddi were hindering the restoration work. However, the field staff were working continuously to repair the damaged pipelines without delay.

The residents have been advised to cooperate with the department and conserve available water during the period of disruption. The department has assured consumers that regular water supply will be restored as soon as the repair work is completed and the site conditions permit safe operations.

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