Water supply on alternate days in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 9

Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has resorted to water rationing in the city. The city residents will get water on alternate days tomorrow onwards till the availability of water improves in the sources.

“Due to the dry spell following the rains around May 25, the water availability has reduced in sources. So, we have rescheduled our supply schedule,” said SJPNL AGM Anil Jaswal.

The SJPNL, though, doesn’t see the rationing lasting long. “There’s a forecast for pre-monsoon showers in the next few days. It will enhance water in the sources and we would be resume the normal supply soon,” said Jaswal.

The fresh dry spell has hit smaller water schemes supplying water to the city hard. “In normal times, we get around 10 million litre water every day from these schemes. Currently, we are getting between 3 and 4 million litre per day. The reduced supply from these schemes is affecting our schedule,” said Jaswal. “As for the major water schemes, there has been reduction in water at the source of Giri water scheme too,” he said.

Meanwhile, some outer pockets of the city like Totu, Majaith and Mehli were already getting water supply on the third day or even later. In Totu ward, people claim they have been getting water on 5th or 6th day. “The Totu ward has been grappling with water shortage for long. Sometimes people get supply here only once a week,” said Vijender Mehra, a Totu resident.

“The ward gets supply from both Jal Shakti Vibhag and the SJPNL, yet it’s the most ignored ward in terms of water supply,” said Mehra.

The SJPNL, however, claims it’s adhering to its schedule in these areas. “The SJPNL sticks to its schedule in these areas, maybe the residents need to check with the Jal Shakti Vibhag,” said Jaswal.

Irked by the water shortage, some residents have been questioning the distribution system of the SJPNL. “The SJPNL is still pumping 38-40 million litre every day to the city. Yet, several pockets are not getting the supply on regular basis. This clearly shows mismanagement in the distribution system,” alleged Shimla Nagrik Sabha.

Rakesh Sharma, councillor from Panthaghati, says much of the water woes could be sorted if the company focuses on building water storage tanks. “There’s hardly any storage facility at the moment. As a result, even fluctuating voltage have a major impact on pumping and distribution,” he said.

