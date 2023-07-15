Water supply restored in Hamirpur after 6 days, authorities urge people to boil water before drinking

Hamirpur (HP), July 15
The water supply in Hamirpur town of Himachal Pradesh was restored on Saturday after six days amid incessant rainfall in the state, but residents claimed the water is so muddy it is unfit for drinking.
Many residents of the town also complained that they were being forced to purchase water from tanker owners at Rs 1,700 per tanker.
Officials of the Jal Shakti department said there is a possibility of water bodies getting muddy because of the torrential rain over the last few days and people should take precautions to prevent any water-borne diseases.
Superintending Engineer, Jal Shakti, Neeraj Bhogal said although the department was determined to provide clean drinking water, precautions should be taken.
He advised the residents of Hamirpur district to boil water for at least 20 minutes before drinking and regularly clean water storage utensils and tanks.
Hamirpur district witnessed an outbreak of water-borne diseases in January and jaundice in June this year.
The department has provided field testing kits to all gram panchayats for sampling and testing of water.
Meanwhile, officials of the Electricity Board cautioned people to stay away from electric poles and power lines to prevent accidents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens
19 dead, over 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana of Patiala ...
Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab
Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...
2 lakh cusecs of water released, 7,500 acres flooded in Punjab's Fazilka
Most of the affected villages are located near the Indo-Pak ...
As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large
39 people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab and ...
Haryana, Rajasthan not ready to absorb additional water: Punjab to BBMB
Says no option but to release excess water to Pakistan