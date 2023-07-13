Water supply resumes partially in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, July 12

After it remained suspended for the past five days, the supply from five water schemes resumed on Wednesday albeit partially.

Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) supplied water to areas which were running dry for a longer duration. As an alternative measure, the nigam has been providing water through tankers in different parts of the city. But there are many areas where residents have not received water for the past five days.

Sources said that although water supply had resumed, the Giri water scheme which accounts for approximately 40 per cent (18 MLD) of total water supply of the city, could not be restored. Hence, a majority of the areas did not get water supply.

The acute shortage of water in the city has left residents high and dry. They can be seen rushing towards the water tanker parked in their area to fetch water.

Queued up in front of a tanker in the Kasumpti area, Lakshmi said, “There is no water left in our house not even for drinking purpose. Had administration officials warned us of the water crisis in advance, we could have stored some water.”

SJPNL officials said the scarcity of water would continue in the coming days and was likely to be streamlined after the Giri scheme started functioning again.

As per the SJPNL record against a daily requirement of 45 MLD, only 11.66 MLD water was received from six water schemes; Gumma 6.93 MLD, Giri 0.0, Churot 2.04 MLD, Seog 0.51 MLD, Chairh 0.17 MLD, Koti Brandi 2.01 MLD.

