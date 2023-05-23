Water supply to be suspended in Shimla

Shimla, May 22
Due to the shutdown of the Jutogh-Gumma-Sainj-Hulli power transmission line for maintenance work, water supply will be suspended in some areas of Shimla on Tuesday and Wednesday.
As per a schedule released by Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL), the water supply in Phagli, Nabha, Boileauganj, Chakkar, Chaura Maidan, US Club, Jakhoo, Oakwood, Ruldu Bhatta and Ram Bazaar will remain suspended on May 23.
Water supply will be suspended in Summerhill, Tutikandi, Ghora Chowki, Annandale, Lakkar Bazaar, Bharari, Kaleston, Cliffend Estate, Krishna Nagar and Lower Bazaar on May 24.
However, officials of the SJPNL have assured the city residents that no single area will remain dry for two consecutive days.
