Water supply to Hamirpur resumes after six days

PTI

Hamirpur, July 15

The water supply to Hamirpur town was restored on Saturday after six days amid incessant rainfall in the state. However, local residents claimed the water was so muddy that it was unfit for drinking.

Many residents of the town also complained that they were being forced to purchase water at Rs 1,700 per tanker.

Jal Shakti Department officials said there was a possibility of water bodies getting muddy because of torrential rains over the past few days and people should take precautions to prevent water-borne diseases.

Superintending Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Neeraj Bhogal said the department was determined to provide clean drinking water to people bu they should take precautions to avoid diseases.

He advised the residents of Hamirpur to boil water for at least 20 minutes before drinking and regularly clean water storage utensils and tanks.

